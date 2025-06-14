Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

