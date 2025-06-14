SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

