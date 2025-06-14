TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

IWD stock opened at $189.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

