Rockland Trust Co. Sells 90 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,012,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,159,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,662,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.64.

Get Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of COF opened at $192.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.