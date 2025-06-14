Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 111 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Xylem stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $143.50.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

