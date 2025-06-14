Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Down 18.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) traded down 18.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 280,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 79,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Prosper Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

