Kelly Financial Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kelly Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after buying an additional 874,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,362,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,721,000 after purchasing an additional 317,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

