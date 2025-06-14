Kelly Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,056 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kelly Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

