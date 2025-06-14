Kelly Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Kelly Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3%

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $122.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.04. The stock has a market cap of $796.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $139.98.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

