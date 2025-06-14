JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 353.6% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

JAVA stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Active Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAVA. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.