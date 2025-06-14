IAG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

