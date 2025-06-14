Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $224.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

