Hoey Investments Inc. Invests $64,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

