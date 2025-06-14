Hickory Asset Management Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

