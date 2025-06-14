GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 801 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 75,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

