Goldstone Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,724 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

