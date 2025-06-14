Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,371,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ILTB opened at $48.43 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.