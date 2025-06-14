Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 825.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,978,088. This trade represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $307.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.02. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.93 and a beta of 0.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.30 and a 52-week high of $310.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.