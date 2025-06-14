Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

