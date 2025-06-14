CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 6,710 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 336.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $89.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $91.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.