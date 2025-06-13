VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 154.9% from the May 15th total of 32,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBND. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,516,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,738,000 after buying an additional 528,522 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 133,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UBND opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.0755 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.