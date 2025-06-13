Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OWL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 692.31%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

