Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $8.43 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 301,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

