Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KVYO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Klaviyo from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.06 and a beta of 1.44. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.79 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $100,503. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carmel Galvin sold 11,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $390,571.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 711,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,293.05. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,072,320 shares of company stock worth $267,745,145. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

