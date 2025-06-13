BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Argus

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

