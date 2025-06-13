Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,283 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $127.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

