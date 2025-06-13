Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,666 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 264,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 256,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $50.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

