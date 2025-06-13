Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $299,000 in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $648.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

