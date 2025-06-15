Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,809,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,362 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,064,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,903,000 after buying an additional 159,016 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,273,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,509,000 after buying an additional 1,366,341 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,434,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 458,111 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,683,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,708,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The firm had revenue of $917.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

