Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 469 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 37,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 712,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,477,000 after purchasing an additional 580,123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $163.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0%

SRPT opened at $36.18 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

