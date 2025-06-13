Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.