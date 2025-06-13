Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $72,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

