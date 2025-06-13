Opinicus Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8%

EFA stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

