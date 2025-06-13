Southern (NYSE:SO) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. Southern has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

