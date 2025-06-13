Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Host Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8%

HST stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after buying an additional 1,019,345 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.