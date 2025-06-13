Benjamin Silbermann Sells 102,083 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $3,553,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,891.34. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,212,552.01.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $3,279,926.79.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $3,192,135.41.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $3,441,217.93.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28.

PINS opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

