SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 54,870 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,870 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.12% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period.
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.
About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.
