725,091 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 725,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Genworth Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 105,629.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 91,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 91,898 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 494.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 53,617 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 117,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genworth Financial Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNW. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
