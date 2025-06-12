SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. American Public Education makes up approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 63,103 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 507,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 37,492 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,563,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in American Public Education by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 353,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of APEI stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $492.13 million, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Public Education

Insider Buying and Selling at American Public Education

In other news, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $6,011,663.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,181,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,115,380.20. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $197,143.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,793.49. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,736 shares of company stock worth $19,211,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.