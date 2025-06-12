Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

