Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $361,000.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $105.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $930.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $108.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

