Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 5,183.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 1.3%

FFEB opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

