iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $342.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.07 and its 200-day moving average is $330.93. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $350.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

