Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 3,330 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $214.08 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

