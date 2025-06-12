Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.84.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
