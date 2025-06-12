Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.