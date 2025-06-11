Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,487.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,028.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,937.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,639.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

