Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Buys 42,700 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$240,609.60.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. AGF Management Limited has a twelve month low of C$7.37 and a twelve month high of C$12.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.46.

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

