Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Buys 42,700 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,243.00.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$240,609.60.
AGF Management Stock Performance
TSE AGF.B opened at C$12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. AGF Management Limited has a twelve month low of C$7.37 and a twelve month high of C$12.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About AGF Management
AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.
