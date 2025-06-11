ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArrowMark Financial were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

