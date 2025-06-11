Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 443 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 322,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $360.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $291.77 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

