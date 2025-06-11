2,174 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,735,000 after buying an additional 84,709 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,296,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,521,000 after buying an additional 717,591 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $219.95 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.